The reasons why Korean netizens loved the late Park Ji Sun

Many Korean netizens and fans of comedian Park Ji Sun mourn as they met the tragic news of her sudden passing on November 2nd.

Korean netizens are heavily shocked by the news because the late comedian was always known for her positivity as she always shared a message of hope to everyone.

Many of her fans are looking back at comedian Park Ji Sun's past works and are reminded why many, if not all people loved her. One particular video that is gaining much attention is the video 'I Love You, Ji Sun' created by education Channel E.

The video was created back in 2015 and portrays the life of the comedian Park Ji Sun and her journey in becoming a comedian. Park Ji Sun was known for her wit and optimistic personality. The video depicted Park Ji Sun's personality as it showed the honest thoughts about herself.

In the video, Park Ji Sun states, "If I can be born again, I want to be born as myself again. I never thought I was ugly. I always thought I had a unique charm because I'm the only one with this face in the world."











She showed the people of Korea how to love oneself as she shared the message of self-love. She often told her fans, "I won't get any plastic surgery or teeth alignment. Everyone wants to be loved by someone else, but if I don't love me, who else would love me? I hope everyone can love themselves too."





In the video, Park Ji Sun also shared her reasons for becoming a comedian. She stated, "I love making people laugh. When I thought back to the happiest time in my life was when I made my classmates laugh in school."

She stated that she was happy when she was on stage and understood how happy she was doing what she wanted to do, making people laugh.

Park Ji Sun received much love from Korean netizens as she did not conform to Korean society's norms and taught many people how to be confident in their own skin.

Many pray and hope Park Ji Sun can rest in peace as they mourn with deep sorrow.



If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.

