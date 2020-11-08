Sungshin University professor criticizes Chinese netizens, points out Chinese celebrities also touch pandas with bare hands

Professor Seo Kyung Duk, a well-known professor from Sungshin Women's University, criticized Chinese netizens.

He pointed out that Chinese netizens were criticizing Korean celebrities on purpose - first BTS, and now BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK had recently gotten criticized for touching pandas with their bare hands. However, Professor Seo pointed out that many Chinese celebrities and government officials also do the same, attaching a photo of Yao Ming.

Professor Seo said, "China is probably scared that Korean culture is being spread globally. Chinese netizens, why don't you learn to respect the cultures of other countries, first?"