Song Hye Kyo to possibly make her broadcast comeback as a fashion designer in a new drama

Actress Song Hye Kyo will be possibly making her comeback to the small screen through a new drama.

According to The Daily Sports, the 'Mello Queen' Song Hye Kyo will be making her comeback with the drama 'I'm Breaking Up Now' (literal translation). The media outlet reported that Song Hye Kyo will be taking on the role of the female protagonist in the new drama.

In the drama, Song Hye Kyo's character Ha Young Eun is a cold-hearted realist and clever individual working as a fashion company designer. Ha Young Eun is known to be able to keenly follow the trends while thoroughly maintaining herself.

It was reported that when Song Hye Kyo was first given the proposal for the role, she turned it down. The role was given to another actress, but the production company requested Song Hye Kyo for the role once more. Hence, Song Hye Kyo is currently reviewing the role.

In response, the actress's agency confirmed the reports and stated that Song Hye Kyo is reviewing 'I'm Breaking Up Now' and is under consideration for the role. The agency clarified that Song Hye Kyo has not confirmed it yet but will make a formal announcement after careful consideration.

Meanwhile, the drama 'I'm Breaking Up Now' depicts the stories that occur in the fashion industry. It tells the story of the bitterness of a breakup as it depicts the true facade of the parting between two people.

