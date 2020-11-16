Convicted "sex offenders" Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's Instagram accounts have been deleted

Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun's Instagram accounts were both deleted.

According to Instagram, on November 16, the two Instagram accounts were deactivated. The reason their accounts were deleted is the same reason for Go Young Wook's Instagram being deleted.

It has been approximately two months since the two individuals were sentenced as guilty. However, it has been revealed that their accounts were not detected because there were no reports made by users or government offices.

Currently, Instagram disables the account that belongs to individuals who have been convicted as sex offenders under its management policy.

In fact, the message "The page cannot be accessed" appears when trying to access Jung Joon Young's and Choi Jonghun's Instagram accounts.

Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun were sentenced to five years in prison and two and a half years in prison, respectively. They were convicted of sexually assaulting a drunk woman in 2016.

Previously, Go Young Wook, whose account was shut down, first tweeted, "My Instagram has been closed. I received many direct messages, so I was going to answer each one of them, but then I couldn't respond. Then I couldn't access my account altogether."