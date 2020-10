TOMORROW x TOGETHER have officially partnered up with the mobile app 'ZEPETO' to launch their very own, characterized versions!

According to 'ZEPETO' below, the first TXT collection begins on October 28, featuring "Blue Hour" themed items and surprise items. Fans can follow the link to begin interacting with 'ZEPETO' versions of the TXT members!

Which K-Pop group do you want to see on 'ZEPETO' next?