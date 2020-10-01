Lim Young Woong wins the male rookie award at the '2020 Trot Awards'

Lim Young Woong and Song Ga In won the rookie awards at the '2020 Trot Awards'

CHOSUN TV held their '2020 Trot Awards', which was broadcasted on October 1 at 8 PM KST. Trot singer Lee Mi Ja held the honor to present the Rookie award this year.

For the male rookie award, singer Lim Young Woong was declared the winner. Lim Young Woong was one of the hosts for the award show so he was surprised to hear his name for the rookie awards.



For the female rookie award, the winner of 'Miss Trot', Song Ga In took the title. However, she was not able to attend the award show due to personal reasons on this day.



When the trot singer came up to the stage to say his gratitude message, he stated, "I never thought I would be called for this award." He continued to thank everyone for this award and stated, "I'll work harder to become a better singer and put in more effort."









