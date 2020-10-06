Suzy brings vibrant color to the autumn season in a new Lancome pictorial with 'Marie Claire'

The global beauty brand, Lancome, unveiled the autumn makeup pictorial with Suzy.

The pictorial has been released in collaboration with Marie Claire magazine online on October 5th. As expected from the queen of pictorials, Suzy completed various looks and showed off different vibes with a series of Lancome lipsticks. In each pictorial, Suzy exuded her unique beauty and aura as she completed the pictorial filled with the autumn vibe.

In the released pictorial, Suzy radiates a variety of charms - ranging from urban chic to innocent glamour. The actress is able to professionally pose and show off different facial expressions depending on her makeup style and lip color.

Meanwhile, Suzy will be returning to the small screen for the first time in a year with tvN's new weekend drama 'Startup', which will premiere on October 17th. 'Startup' is a drama depicting the beginning and growth of the young people of Korea dreaming of starting their own business.

Suzy will play the role of Seo Dal Mi, a confident heroine who dreams of becoming the Korean Steve Jobs. She is expected to play the character adding her unique lovely charm.