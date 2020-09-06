TREASURE unveils the release date for comeback album 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

TREASURE has announced the release date for their new album.

After making their debut on August 7 KST, YG Entertainment's new boy group hinted at another speedy comeback with a pink heart. On September 7 KST, exactly one month since the debut, TREASURE unveiled the date of their return with the 2nd single album, 'The First Step: Chapter Two'.





As previously reported, the MV for the new song was completed at the end of last month. The new comeback album will be released on September 18 KST.

Stay tuned!





