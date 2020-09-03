Three months before her divorce, Hwang Jung Eum posted photos of her date with her husband on social media

In light of the recent news of actress Hwang Jung Eum's surprising divorce, photos she posted three months ago is receiving much interest.



Back in June, Hwang Jung Eum posted photos of her having a date with her husband, Lee Young Don. In the photos, she is seen having a good time being on a date at Namsan as she took photos affectionately with her husband.

Hwang Jung Eum had shown netizens photos of her being lovey-dovey with her husband just three months ago. Therefore, many were surprised to hear the sudden news that the actress had filed for a divorce. It was reported that she had submitted the application for divorce mediation on the 2nd at the Seongnam branch of the district court.



Hwang Jung Eum's agency confirmed on September 3rd, that the news of her divorce was true, shocking many netizens.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Eum and Lee Young Don married in February of 2016, and they welcomed their son in August of 2017.



