Netizens find RM's response to V's malfunctioning speech hilarious

In the final episode of Mnet's 'I-LAND' which aired on September 18, the BTS members appeared as panelists and gave sincere advice to the newly debuting group ENHYPEN.

As most of the members of BTS eloquently gave feedback and advice to the new rookie group, there was one member who seemed to have a difficult time expressing his thoughts - That member was V.

Many fans know that V has a unique way of expressing his thoughts and has his own set of words. Many call V's forms of speech the 'Taetae language' taking the first part of his real name Taehyung.

When V was asked to speak about his thoughts on seeing the 'I-Land', his 'Taetae language' started up again. V responded, "I saw that there was a lot of food on the I-Land...I used to get scolded for even putting salt on my chicken breast...I saw that everyone was like a family in a good environment...and I was very content. Oh! I'm not saying I was happy about..."





As soon as V was at a loss for words, RM took the mic and jokingly replied, "I'm sorry! our kid is malfunctioning! I'm sorry" making everyone laugh. V seemed embarrassed and turned his back as he burst out in laughter along with members RM and Jimin.

Many fans found this hilarious and thought V's distinct character to be very cute. They stated this was very much like V and only he can be this cute.

After calming down, V finished his statement saying, "A few minutes later, your group will be complete. I congratulate you and your stage was awesome. Thank you for showing us a good performance. When we get the chance, I hope we can perform together on the same stage."





Netizens' Commented:

"This is so cute. lol"

"I love how V makes people laugh even when he didn't do it on purpose. I'm glad that lightened the mood."



"That's so funny. Sounds like he was buffering."



"LOL. RM said he's malfunctioning."



"This is so hilarious. He's so freakin cute."



"That laugher at the end sounds like J-Hope. lol."



"RM thinks this is so hilarious."



"Only V can be this cute when making this kind of mistake."

