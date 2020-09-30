Jang Hyuk reveals Kim Jong Kook used to be a really small guy?

Jang Hyuk revealed Kim Jong Kook used to be a really small guy.



On the September 30th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', Jang Hyuk, who is Kim Jong Kook's longtime friend alongside Hong Kyung Min and Cha Tae Hyun, revealed, "What's weird is that everyone still looks a bit like they did when they were younger."



When DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked which friend has changed the most, Jang Hyuk chose Kim Jong Kook. He explained, "Kim Jong Kook was previously really small. We didn't poke at each other because we were in different weight classes... The same goes for Jong Kook. That's why we became friends."



In other news, Jang Hyuk is starring in the recently released movie 'The Swordsman'.



Did you know Kim Jong Kook used to be a small guy?