FNC Entertainment makes official statement on allegations against P1Harmony's Keeho

FNC Entertainment has made an official statement on allegations against P1Harmony's Keeho.



Keeho has been the subject of controversy online as netizens discovered questionable statements he allegedly made on social media in the past. On September 4, FNC Entertainment responded to the issue as follows:





"We're writing to you about P1Harmony member Keeho.



Keeho was a K-pop fan during his school days in Canada. At the time, he ran a fan account on social media with 7 acquaintances he met online.



The account that's been referred to as Keeho's account was one he ran together with those acquaintances, who shared the password, and the account was closed at the end of 2017. He has not used social media since them. The old posts that have become an issue were not written by Keeho.



However, as a member of the group, he should've recognized the issue with the account and taken actions against it, and he's certainly at fault for not doing so. We sincerely apologize to the artists who were affected by this incident and to everyone who was hurt by it.



The claim that Keeho was racist is absolutely not true.



As he grew up as an Asian in North America, he's more sensitive to the issue of racism than anyone, and he's well aware that it should never occur.



One of the people who mentioned this specific issue wrote malicious posts about Keeho because of their personal feelings regarding an acquaintance of his. We've confirmed that once they realized it was not true, they deleted the posts on their own.



All K-pop artists have been Keeho's role models, and he's admired those K-pop artists as he tried to become a singer. We hope the misunderstandings that are not true will be resolved soon, and we ask you to watch him grow into a more mature artist."





Keeho is the leader and vocalist of the upcoming 6-member group P1Harmony, who are set to debut in October. What are your thoughts on the issue?