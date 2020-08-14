24

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

'Workman' Jang Sung Gyu's response to a man asking for money to pay for his daughter's hospital bill catches the eyes of netizens

Recently, TV personality and 'Workman' YouTube host Jang Sung Kyu posted an interesting photo on his social media that caught the eye of many netizens.

On August 13th, Jang Sung Kyu posted on his Instagram a captured photo of a message. He uploaded the photo with the caption, "I get a lot of these requests in recent days." In the message revealed in the photo, one netizen commented, "Mr. Jang Sung Kyu, sir, please help my family. We have nowhere to move nor do we have money for my daughter's hospital bill. We also are not able to receive aid from the government office. We will be kicked out of our home at the end of August and there is no deposit money to receive back. I can't receive loans from the bank either because I have bad credit. She's still in the hospital and we're worried. I'm sorry."

In response to this, Jang Sung Kyu revealed his position on the matter, which many netizens have taken an interest in.

He posted on his Instagram stating, "I get a lot of these requests in recent days. It really hurts my heart and it is unfortunate. I really want to help out...my heart strongly wishes to..!! I apologize I cannot be of strength to each individual person. However, what is clear is that I am truly cheering for everyone's situation. I hope you will be able to overcome it..!! I'm sorry I can only cheer you on with my words..."


Many netizens have criticized the man who posted the comment. The netizens stated, "That is very rude of the man", "This is wrong.", "How can you know if that man is even telling the truth?", "Singer IU said she would listen to these requests that people DM her about. When she would give them money, these people disappeared and cut off all contact. That's why IU doesn't listen to such requests anymore," and, "Don't be sorry...I mean it is very unfortunate but this person is asking for money from someone they don't personally know. Also, you don't know if this person is lying or not. It could be a scam."

xx-jenn-xx 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I agree, I see no fault in the way he responded. He wasn't rude, nor disrespectful. He probably responded better than most people would. In fact he didn't have to respond at all. Everyone is struggling these days and I'm sure everyone is looking for some reason/excuse to get money from people. It's sad someone would think someone famous would just give it over.

pink_oracle 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I don't blame the man for asking, sometimes celebrities do help people they don't know when they're moved by their situation. And if he's telling the truth he's totally desperate. As long as he accepts Jang Sung Gyus position and doesn't try to cuss him out over it I don't look badly on either man.

