Korean artists who are just as smart as they are talented in music

In addition to their extraordinary talent in music, some artists are blessed with another amazing feat — intelligence. In fact, some were able to enter some of the top universities by studying hard and getting good grades! Check out these artists who prove that they are just as smart as they are musically capable.

Epik High’s Tablo

Epik High’s leader, rapper, and producer Tablo has always been named one of the most intelligent people in the industry for many reasons. He has a reported IQ of 160 and managed to consistently receive top grades while earning his master’s degree in English at Stanford University, which has an acceptance rate of just 4.7%.

Eric Nam

Eric Nam graduated with distinction from Boston College in 2011, majoring in International Studies and minoring in Asian Studies. He also studied abroad for a year at one of the top academic institutions in China: Peking University! After graduating, he was offered a position as Business Analyst at Deloitte Consulting, the largest professional services network worldwide.

Block B’s Park Kyung

Block B’s Park Kyung is a certified genius, and this is no exaggeration. He earned himself a membership with Mensa after receiving an IQ score of 156. In response to fans’ amazement at his intelligence, fellow member Taeil revealed that he calculates the numbers from his financial documents in his head.

Red Velvet’s Wendy

Prior to becoming a trainee at SM Entertainment, Wendy studied at private school Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, where she was an honors student who won various academic and music-related awards. She also received the President Education Award, signed by Barack Obama, in honor of her exceptional academic excellence and leadership.

TVXQ’s Changmin

TVXQ’s Changmin has an astonishing IQ of 155. Arirang International even ranked him as one of the most intelligent K-Pop stars. He has received degrees from Kyunghee University, Konkuk University, and Inha University.

John Park

While he is currently taking a break from college for his singing career in Korea, John Park was previously an Economics major at Northwestern University, a highly ranked U.S. university with an acceptance rate of just 9.2%!

BTS’ RM

BTS’ RM allegedly has an IQ of 148 — the average is between 90 and 109. In addition, he received a score of 900 on the TOEIC in middle school and placed in the top 1.3% of Korea’s university entrance exams!

NU’EST’s Aron

NU’EST’s Aron was in the top 0.5 percentile for the SAT, receiving 100% on the writing part of the exam. Before coming to Korea, he intended on majoring in Journalism at New York University.

ZE:A’s Im Siwan

Im Siwan was part of the Mechanical Engineering department at Busan University. According to a Korean entrance examination specialist, only the top students can be accepted into the department.

Girl’s Day’s Sojin

Girl’s Day’s Sojin was revealed to be one of eight girls in Yeungnam University’s Mechanical Engineering department. There are also rumors that she was accepted to the highly ranked Hanyang University, but chose not to attend due to the higher tuition cost.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun was given permission by his father to pursue a musical career only if he was accepted into a prestigious university. Consequently, Kyuhyun was accepted into Kyunghee University, one of Korea’s top universities.





EXID’s Hani



EXID’s Han has a reported IQ of 145, which is much higher than the average. In addition, she scored 900 on the TOEIC despite studying for only 2 months prior to taking the test.

Hyerim

Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim is a genius when it comes to language. She’s fluent in English, Korean, Mandarin, and Cantonese. As a result, she was admitted to the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies‘ competitive Translation and Interpretation Department and earned a 4.0 GPA.

Woo Won Jae

Rapper Woo Won Jae from Mnet’s ‘Show Me the Money’ was in the top 1% of his class all throughout his high school career. In fact, he got into the prestigious Hongik University as a Civil Engineering major.