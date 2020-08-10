WM Entertainment releases statement after trespassers break into ONF's showcase; tape rehearsal and eat staff catering

WM Entertainment has issued a statement regarding a recent incident that occurred involving boy group ONF.

On August 10 KST, the agency took to their official Daum fan cafe to announce that trespassers entered the venue where ONF's 'SPIN-OFF' comeback showcase was held. When inside, they illegally taped the group's rehearsal and performance, ate catering that belongs to the staff and artists, and hid inside a venue restroom, which caused issues with the security team, therefore disrupting the performance.



The agency apologized for allowing the incident to occur, adding that the fact all staff were required to wear masks under COVID-19 event guidelines made catching the trespassers more difficult.

They concluded the statement by thanking fans for their love and support for ONF.

Meanwhile, ONF made their comeback that day with 5th mini album 'SPIN-OFF.'