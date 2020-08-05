Some fans dissatisfied with Chen as he posts his first congratulatory message to EXO-L in six years

On August 5th, EXO's fandom EXO-L celebrated their sixth birthday. The members of EXO took it to their social media to send their beloved Fanclub congratulatory messages of love.

Members such as Baekhyun, Sehun, and Chanyeol posted heartfelt messages as soon as the date turned August 5th KST. Soon later, two members Lay and Chen also sent congratulatory messages to the fandom.

However, some fans are dissatisfied as one member sends his first congratulatory message for the first time in six years since the Fanclub was officially created.

One disgruntled fan posted on an online community to express her upset emotions. She posted Chen's message and wrote that this was his first time congratulating the fan club and she doesn't understand why he's suddenly doing it now after six years.

She also stated that Chen had posted the message on their official page and posted for the whole public to see and not just the fans.

Other fans also agreed with the fan who made the post and commented their criticisms against Chen as well.

Netizens' commented:

"Wow, he's sending his first congratulatory message now? after six years?"

"I guess he's running out of money to buy baby formula for his kid."



"Mister~ why are you being your unusual self and doing something you never did?"



"I'm not his fan but I did think he was a nice person. He gave off a very righteous kind-of-person vibe but can't believe that's his first congratulatory message."



"I'm a fan of another group but I feel bad for the EXO-Ls...they only suffer from things like this."



"He does this now?? after all this time?"

"Ruins my mood. makes me want to curse."

"First congratulation message. LOL. This is historical."

