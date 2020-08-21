Park Seo Joon dresses up fancy for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Actor Park Seo Joon wants to invite you to his artsy and colorful, secret space in his latest pictorial with 'Harper's Bazaar'!

For the pictorial, Park Seo Joon donned on fancy styles including a vibrant, patterned turtleneck, a sleeveless shirt and vest look, and more, all the while surrounded by flashy and unique furniture!

The photoshoot actually too place in collaboration with luxury sofa brand 'ESSA', as you can see Park Seo Joon perched on stylish 'ESSA' designs. During his interview which followed, Park Seo Joon relayed, "I diligently pursued my career as an actor and thankfully ended up receiving so much love and support from so many people, and so I want to return all of that love. I hope to become someone who influences others positively."

Park Seo Joon's full, unique pictorial and interview will be available in the September issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'.