BTS's Jimin & j-hope spotted wearing the same 'Gucci' line as Cha Seung Won & Yoo Hae Jin

After watching the full MV for BTS's latest single "Dynamite" earlier today, fans realized that some of the luxurious 'Gucci' items worn by the members seemed rather familiar!

Who else wore this retro 'Gucci' look this year? It was none other than two top actors in Korea's film and drama industry - Cha Seung Won and Yoo Hae Jin!

In fact, Cha Seung Won and Yoo Hae Jin rocked these particular 'Gucci' outfits for a cover pictorial for the July 2020 issue of 'Marie Claire' just a few months back.

And now, the 'Gucci' styles have landed in BTS's "Dynamite" MV! Member j-hope is rocking the same, burgundy leather look as Cha Seung Won:

While member Jimin took on the hip 'Gucci' track jacket, just like Yoo Hae Jin:

Have you watched BTS's "Dynamite" MV yet?