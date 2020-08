SISTAR member/solo artist Hyolyn wants the world to 'Say My Name' once her new comeback album drops!

In her recent set of first comeback concept posters, Hyolyn rocks a totally retro, 90's vibe complete with an electric blue wig, a hip beanie, giant hoop earrings, and of course, sparkly flare pants.

Look forward to more teasers for Hyolyn's upcoming 2nd solo mini album 'Say My Name', coming this August 19 at 6 PM KST!