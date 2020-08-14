International fans and netizens cry in reaction as they watch former MONSTA X member Wonho's "Losing You" MV

Former MONSTA X member Wonho is bringing a wave of tears on the internet as his global fans uploaded reaction videos to his new MV "Losing You".

His song "Losing You" has resonated and captured the hearts of many international fans as they all shed tears watching his music video.

On August 14th, Wonho released his first solo debut album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' and released the track "Losing You". The song is a pop, R&B song that is accompanied by a soft piano melody with Wonho's silvery voice. This song has touched the hearts of the fans for it is a heartfelt song dedicated to those who waited a long time for him.





International fans worldwide welcomed Wonho's comeback as he released the song in English. Since the release of his song, various YouTubers and fans have uploaded their reaction to Wonho's "Losing You".

YouTubers, of course, all congratulated Wonho on his comeback foremost. As soon as the music video started, the fans couldn't take their eyes off the screen as most of them shed tears from the beginning. The fans stated, "I'm glad Wonho is back" expressed their joy to the fullest.

What many YouTubers stated is that they were moved and touched by the lyrics, "Losing me is better than losing you". One fan stated that they were able to feel how much Wonho loves and cherishes his fans through the song. They also expressed their gratitude for Wonho preparing a song for his global fans.

Fans were ecstatic to see Wonho return, as one fan stated, "I'm happy enough that Wonho made a comeback and he is able to sing songs and show us performances."





Many also complimented Wonho on his singing skills as they stated that his sweet voice added to the emotion.

You can watch Wonho's MV here or below and some of the YouTubers' reactions to the song: