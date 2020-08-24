CIX's BX and Bae Jin Young rely on each other for 'Beauty+' photoshoot

CIX's BX and Bae Jin Young posed for a photoshoot.

The concept of the shoot was 'Ping Pong Play'. The two depended on each other for the shoot, and also took care of each other throughout the entire shoot. During the shoot, Bae Jin Young talked about his injury and said, "I'm sorry and sad that an album that we prepared for over a year became delayed even further because of my injury. I hope the album is like a present to the fans who were waiting." BX added, "We believed that Jinyoung's recovery was first and foremost. We were able to focus on making our own style through conversations."

CIX is planning to come back in early October with 'Hello, Strange Time'.