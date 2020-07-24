The producers of tvN's 'Summer Vacation' changes the exterior of the house after receiving criticism saying "The house looks like a Japanese style house"

The producers of tvN's 'Summer Vacation' announced they have changed the exterior of the house that appears on the show.

tvN's variety show 'Summer Vacation' is a show where Choi Woo Sik and Jung Yoo Mi, go on vacation to an unfamiliar place during summer as they invite friends as guests.

Recently on July 17th, the show received criticism saying the house Choi Woo Sik and Jung Yoo Mi is staying at looks like a Japanese style house.

Since then the production team announced on their official Instagram page that they will be renovating the outside of the house. They posted this announcement with an apology saying, "Greetings, we are the production team of 'Summer Vacation .' We would like to thank all the suggestions that the viewers have given us and would like to take those suggestions. We will change the exterior of the house that appears on 'Summer Vacation .' We have already pre-recorded until episode 3, so we should have to edit the house out manually. Therefore, we can only show you the change in the exterior starting from episode 4. We will try our best to edit episodes 2 and 3 as well. Once again we want to apologize and make sure to pay more detailed attention. -Sincerely, the production team of 'Summer Vacation .'"









The production team also explained they wanted to find a pretty town and find an old house. Therefore, they chose this house. They once again apologized to everyone who might have felt even a little bit of discomfort.