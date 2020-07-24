28

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

Netizens amazed at A Pink member Hayoung's sleuth abilities on Twitter

AKP STAFF

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community about how A Pink member Hayoung's sleuth abilities on Twitter.

This started a while back when Ok Taecyeon of 2PM was able to find tweet mentions about him even if he wasn't tagged in it nor his name was properly mentioned in the tweet.

This time an unknown Netizen retweeted a capture of a conversation between Taecyeon and a fan.  The conversation started on twitter with a fan asking "Taecyeon, How can we prevent you from searching if you're this good at searching?" to which Taeyeon replied "Why would you do that? I've seen everything until now."


The unknown netizen tweeted saying "I think you have to write 5ha0 (5 is Oh and 0 is young in Korean -  so 5ha0 would be Oh (5) Ha Young (0).) and Oktekjeon so they can't see."




What surprised netizens was Hayoung replying to that tweet saying "I can still see."


Netizens were amazed yet scared of Hayoung's ability to find these tweets even though her name was written in sort-of a code.


Netizen's commented:

"Wow...guys don't write bad things about Hayoung at all.. she'll find everything."

"Hayoung's twitter is mad funny. LOL."

"She once said 'just tag my name on everything because I'll just find it anyways.' LOL scary."

"What do you mean scared? I think idols are really good at searching for their own names. People shouldn't be scared unless they're writing bad stuff about them."

"Well of course you would be good at searching for tweets about yourself if you're a celebrity. you would be curious what people say about you."

LittleSukie4,249 pts 4 hours ago 2
4 hours ago

I am pretty sure that a lot of idols has secret accounts on twitter. I know I would.

5

YuForgetMeNot48 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

As I am amazed with Hayoung, I just hope people especially netizens and those on twitter realized that idols do see comments about them good or not. That they should use that platform for better things to say like complimenting their faves and steer away to anyone they dislike. Stating criticisms is alright but they should know their boundaries coz words really do hurt.

