Netizens surprised as they see the change in Brand Values of idol boy groups from 2017 to June 2020

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community the change in brand values of the top ten idol boy groups starting from 2017 to June 2020.

Many were surprised to see the vast change over the short three years as Wanna One was at number 1 at the end of 2017 but were not in the ranking during 2020 due to the end of their promotion.

Netizens were amused to see the change in the brand effect of the boy groups in Korea and also surprised by how fast the popularity of most boy groups change.

Here is a full YouTube video of the change in the brand effect of top 10 boy groups from September 2017 to June 2020:

Netizens commented:

"Look at Wanna One disappear."

"Wow, NU'EST climbing the ranking is crazy too."



"Of course, BTS maintains the number one for the longest time."



"Oh BTS was second place during 2017."



"Only BTS doesn't change much in the ranking."



"I miss Wanna One."



"Man, Wanna One used to compete for rank 1 with BTS."



"So Wanna One was this popular. I'm surprised."



"Wanna One disappearing from the ranking is so sad."

