Ministry of Justice makes official statement on Han Seo Hee testing positive for illegal drugs

The Ministry of Justice has made an official statement on Han Seo Hee testing positive for illegal drugs.



Reports revealed Han Seo Hee had recently tested positive for illegal drugs, and on July 10, the probation office under the Ministry of Justice conducted an unexpected urine test on Han Seo Hee on the 8th, which resulted in a positive drug test.



An official from the Ministry of Justice stated, "Han Seo Hee applied to the court for the cancellation of her suspended sentence on drug charges, and Han Seo Hee is currently on standby at related facilities. Action will be taken according to the court's decision."



Han Seo Hee was previously sentenced to a probation period of 4 years after being found guilty of illegal drug usage back in 2017, and she was required to attend a mandatory drug test once a month for the duration of the probation period. As this is her second offense during her probation, she'll likely undergo another investigation, and she faces a possible arrest.



The former trainee was previously indicted on the charges of purchasing 9 grams of marijuana on a total of 4 occasions from July 2016 to December 2016, smoking marijuana 7 times at her home in Seoul, and in June of 2017, she was sentenced to 3 years of prison with 4 years of probation, 870,000 Won ($724.08 USD) in fines, and 120 hours of drug treatment lectures. Han Seo Hee was also involved in T.O.P and former iKON member B.I's drug controversies.

