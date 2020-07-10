8

Posted 25 minutes ago

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon to make a return as DJ HYO with new track

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon is set to make a return as DJ HYO with a new track.

On July 10, SM Entertainment confirmed reports about Hyoyeon's comeback, stating, "Hyoyeon is currently getting ready for a new track, and it's scheduled to be released in July."

This marks the Girls' Generation member's first solo comeback since "Badster" in July of 2019, and she most recently featured on Mnet's music reality show 'Good Girl'.

Stay tuned for updates on DJ HYO's comeback!

