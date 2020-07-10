Here are July's top K-Pop boy group rankings based on brand value analysis!

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for the top K-Pop boy groups for the month of July, based on big data analysis!

From June 9 through July 10, the Institute analyzed big data including in areas such as communication, participation, media activity, community activity, etc of 100 boy groups. The Institute concluded that for the month of July the top 5 boy groups in terms of brand value were: BTS, Seventeen, EXO, NCT, and ASTRO.

Undefeated in first place throughout 2020, BTS earned a total of 9,596,339 data points in July. In second place came Seventeen with a total of 3,658,069 points, the group also being newly affiliated with BTS after Big Hit Entertainment's recent acquisition of Pledis Entertainment.

Third place went to EXO with a total 2,525,362 points, followed closely behind in fourth by labelmates NCT with 2,082,422 data points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: ASTRO, ONF, NU'EST, Super Junior, SF9, and SHINee.

