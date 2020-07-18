120

Posted by germainej

GOT7's Jackson celebrates launch of his fashion brand 'Team Wang'

GOT7's Jackson celebrated the launch of his fashion brand 'Team Wang'.

On July 18, Jackson announced the official launch of his global fashion brand 'Team Wang Design' as well as his first collection, 'The Original'. The items from his 'The Original' line will be sold online and at a pop-up store in Shanghai along with shops in North America. 

The GOT7 member is the founder, designer, and creative director of the fashion brand. He said on Instagram, "It's finally here. For almost 3 years, planning, strategizing, building, and executing." Hashtags for 'Team Wang' also trended worldwide on Twitter. 

Take a look at Jackson's full message below!

  1. GOT7
  2. Jackson
bride-of-chani9
1 day ago

couldn't happen for a better guy

yes team wang, rise

nickybaenim
1 day ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

