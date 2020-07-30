Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 19 to July 25

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 19 to July 25 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 65,416,458 Points

2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 40,754,044 Points

3. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 36,064,809 Points

4. SSAK3 - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 33,443,456 Points

5. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 33,217,349 Points

6. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 27,750,714 Points

7. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 25,761,299 Points

8. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 24,856,750 Points

9. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 22,835,061 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 20,717,054 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BLACKPINK - 'SPECIAL EDITION [How You Like That]'

2. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter_ ETERNITY'

3. EXO-SC - '1 Billion Views'

4. Irene & Seulgi - 'Monster'



5. Stray Kids - 'GO生'



6. WOODZ - 'EQUAL'



7. SF9 - '9loryUS'



8. VERIVERY - 'FACE YOU'



9. Golden Child - '[Take A Leap]'



10. Eunji - 'Simple'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

7. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. Jin Minho - "Half"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"





Source: Gaon

