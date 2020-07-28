A popular idol trainee who appeared on 'Produce 48' is now a BJ on AfreecaTV

Idol trainee, Kim Hyun Ah, has become a BJ (Broadcast Jockey) for AfreecaTV, a peer-to-peer technology-based video streaming service similar to Twitch.



On July 27th KST, Kim Hyun Ah started her live stream with the nickname 'Hyunahroo'. She appeared on the stream wearing a white ruffled tank top with short jean pants as she danced for her viewers.

She danced to music as she also followed the request of her viewers. She was best known as an idol trainee who appeared on the Mnet competition variety show 'Produce 48'. Many netizens were surprised to find Kim Hyun Ah become a BJ because she was able to gain popularity on the show.

Compared to the innocent, girly look from 'Produce 48', Kim Hyun Ah gives off a more sensual vibe as she appears on the live broadcast.