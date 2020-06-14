10

5

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

‘Spring Day’ ranks No. 1 ‘Favorite BTS Song’ voted by ARMYs

AKP STAFF

On 13 June, BTS held their 7th anniversary festival “2020 BTS Festa” via live broadcast through their V Live channel. During the broadcast, BTS hosted the “2020 BTS Music Election”. Among which, “Spring Day” was ranked No. 1 “Favorite BTS Song” by their fans.

Despite being released over 3 years ago in February 2017, the recent survey conducted through Google forms with over 145,000 participating fans asked to vote for 15 songs, “Spring Day” has garnered almost 80,000 votes.

In addition, “Spring Day” also garnered most votes in sections such as “Favorite Song BTS Promoted”, “Favorite MV” and “A Song I Want to Recommend to a Friend Who Doesn’t Know BTS”.

BTS also performed “Spring Day” recently at Dear Class of 2020. Check out their performance below!

  1. BTS
2 1,213 Share 67% Upvoted

3

Kirsty_Louise14,027 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

This is what Spring Day deserves! It means a lot to ARMYs and Im sure it will always mean a lot to us. BTS just ended Bang Bang Con The Live with a performance of this song after saying how much they all miss us. Which no doubt hit all ARMYs right in their feelings, it definitely did with me.

A truly beautiful song that deserves all the love it gets.

Share

2

jjajangmyeon232,537 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

My favourite title song as well. It's a shame it doesn't have as many youtube views as the other mv's just cause it doesn't have any choreo in the mv as well as some of those flashy aesthetic scenes filmed in a green room or an expensive place that you'd usually see in kpop mv's cause the song is an absolute masterpiece

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND