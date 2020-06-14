‘Spring Day’ ranks No. 1 ‘Favorite BTS Song’ voted by ARMYs

On 13 June, BTS held their 7th anniversary festival “2020 BTS Festa” via live broadcast through their V Live channel. During the broadcast, BTS hosted the “2020 BTS Music Election”. Among which, “Spring Day” was ranked No. 1 “Favorite BTS Song” by their fans.

Despite being released over 3 years ago in February 2017, the recent survey conducted through Google forms with over 145,000 participating fans asked to vote for 15 songs, “Spring Day” has garnered almost 80,000 votes.

In addition, “Spring Day” also garnered most votes in sections such as “Favorite Song BTS Promoted”, “Favorite MV” and “A Song I Want to Recommend to a Friend Who Doesn’t Know BTS”.

BTS also performed “Spring Day” recently at Dear Class of 2020. Check out their performance below!