NCT 127 shows their support for member Taeyong

NCT 127 showed their support for member Taeyong who was absent from this weekend's 'Music Bank' due to health issues.



On June 26th episode of KBS2's 'Music Bank', NCT 127 performed as 8-members due to Taeyong's absence. After the show, the members shared two group photos via Twitter, but they didn't forget their member Taeyong. In the below pictures, you can see each member gesturing to things that represent Taeyong.

Yuta is seen pointing at the dragon on his shirt as Taeyong's 'yong' is a homonym of a dragon in Korean.

Johnny pretends to buddy hug Taeyong.

Haechan and Doyoung gesture to the Taeyong's spot.

오늘도 시즈니들 덕분에 힘내서 무사히 무대를 마쳤어요.

무대에 오르는 일은 참 감사하고 소중한 일이라고 생각해요.

진심으로 믿어주고 응원해주는 팬들 덕분에 오늘도 이 소중한 일을 할 수 있었어요.#NCT127 #영웅 #KickIt#NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/0uEHttw3pN — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) June 26, 2020