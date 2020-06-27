NCT 127 shows their support for member Taeyong

NCT 127 showed their support for member Taeyong who was absent from this weekend's 'Music Bank' due to health issues.
On June 26th episode of KBS2's 'Music Bank', NCT 127 performed as 8-members due to Taeyong's absence. After the show, the members shared two group photos via Twitter, but they didn't forget their member Taeyong. In the below pictures, you can see each member gesturing to things that represent Taeyong.
Yuta is seen pointing at the dragon on his shirt as Taeyong's 'yong' is a homonym of a dragon in Korean.
Johnny pretends to buddy hug Taeyong.
Haechan and Doyoung gesture to the Taeyong's spot.
What do you think?
