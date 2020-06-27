Kim Soo Hyun shows off his ripped abs in 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'

The latest episode of tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' signaled to the beginning of Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun's unorthodox romance.





The drama tells a story of a cynical children's book author named Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) and a mental hospital caretaker Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), and their strange, unorthodox romance. In the latest episode, Moon Kang Tae was unaware that Go Moon Young was in the locker room. Go Moon Young ended up eyeing his washboard abs as Moon Kang Tae tried to rush her out.





Check out the snippet from the show below. Tune in for the next episode of 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' at 9 PM KST tomorrow.