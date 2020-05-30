Gugudan's Mina steps down as MC on 'Show! Music Core'

Gugudan's Mina has stepped down as an MC of 'Show! Music Core'.



Mina said her farewell to viewers on the May 30th episode of the MBC music show. She expressed, "Firstly, I'd like to thank the viewers who made every Saturday shine. To our 'Music Core' family, who've always been so warm to me to the point I sometimes wonder if I'll ever be able to receive this much love anywhere else. I love you so much."



The Gugudan member continued, "These moments have been such a gift to me. I hope they were a gift to other people as well." She also thanked her fellow MCs, Stray Kids' Hyunjin and SF9's Chani, along with former MC NCT's Mark.



Watch Mina's goodbye below.