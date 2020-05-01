8

Sunmi's younger brothers become the center of attention yet again for their good looks

Singer Sunmi posted an update containing her handsome younger brothers.

She posted a cute picture with her two younger brothers with the caption: "There was a mirror on the ceiling #therealworld." 

The good looking trio is seen posing adorably for the ceiling selfie while showing off their handsome visuals. Sunmi's brothers appear in her updates from time to time, and netizens can't help but compliment their good looks saying: 

"Sunmi must be so proud to have two good looking younger brothers."

"They don't look alike but all of them are blessed with good genes."

"So good looking. Their genetics are amazing."

"They must feel so supported by each other."

"One of the brothers looks like Hyungsik..." 

What do you think? 

