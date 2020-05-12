18

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen announces documentary 'HIT THE ROAD' with coming soon teaser image

Seventeen will be releasing a 15 episode documentary series titled 'HIT THE ROAD' on Seventeen's official YouTube channel. 

After the prologue airs on May 15, there will be two episodes airing on Wednesday and Friday. Episode 13 and the Epilogue will be released on June 7 (Sunday). Although the initial teaser image doesn't give away much, fans are excited to see more content from their favorite idols during the ongoing quarantine season. 

Stay tuned for more teasers regarding Seventeen's upcoming documentary series!

svt-fan5 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

I’m so excited

marisaweiman18 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yassssss

