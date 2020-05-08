NU'EST's JR describes what he believes are the strong, necessary traits of a leader

This week in 'News1's ongoing interview series with various idol group leaders, NU'EST's leader JR sat down for a sincere chat about his role, his group's career so far, and himself as an individual.

Q: You were charged with being the leader of a group at the age of 17. You must have undergone a lot of trial and error.

A: "Yes, during our debut days, I made a lot of mistakes. I had the responsibility of leader, but I'm also just an ordinary person so I was often easily irritated back then. It seemed like if we kept practicing a little more, we would have better results, but it wasn't as easy as it sounded so I took my anger out on the member a lot. I tried to force everything to go my way. I wanted them to follow me, since I was leader after all. But then I realized that I was doing it wrong. Since we needed to work together for a long time, I thought that my attitude was wrong for that, and tried to change little by little. It was right after 'Hello' and just before 'Sleep Talking'. After that, I was able to change and gain better insight into leading the team."



Q: What kind of leader do you think you?

Q: Many people loved your leadership during Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2. Was that 100% your real personality?

A: "It was 100% the real me. We had to focus and achieve a goal in a very short amount of time, so I had no choice but to crack down. So I decided that I didn't care how they edited the progress. I decided that showing a perfect stage mattered more. I can be playful with my friends normally, but when it comes to practicing I'm strict."

Q: What do you think is the most important factor in leading an idol group?

Q: In what situation does a team need its leader the most?

Q: What struggles do you personally have as the leader?

A: "I don't have any struggles as the team's leader. I do have struggles as the human Kim Jong Hyun, in that I need to personally improve in the areas where I lack. So these days, I'm taken rap, vocal, and acting lessons."

Q: How do you want to be viewed as NU'EST's leader?

