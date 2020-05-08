1

Posted 13 minutes ago

MONSTA X reveal updated teaser schedule for delayed comeback 'Fantasia X'

MONSTA X have revealed an updated teaser schedule for their re-adjusted comeback date, with the release of their mini album 'Fantasia X'. 

After postponing their comeback album release date to later this month on May 26, MONSTA X will be raising anticipation with new teasers starting up this May 18. Fans can look forward to the MONSTA X members' 3rd set of concept images, as well as an MV teaser, an album preview, and more. 

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's upcoming mini album 'Fantasia X' contains a variety of music genre tracks including the powerful title track "Fantasia", as well as "Flow" composed by Jooheon, "Stand Up", "Zone" composed by I.M, etc. 

