BTS, ASTRO, & EXO top boy group brand value rankings in May

On May 10, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released its brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for this month, based on big data analysis.

From April 9 through May 9, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of over 50 boy groups in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

The top #1 spot went to BTS once again with a total of 8,802,820 points. In 2nd place came ASTRO with a total of 1,836,195, followed by EXO in 3rd with a total of 2,748,905 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: NCT, WINNER, Seventeen, Super Junior, SHINee, MONSTA X, and GOT7. Check out the Institute's full analysis rankings below.

