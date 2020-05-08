12

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

BTS, ASTRO, & EXO top boy group brand value rankings in May

AKP STAFF

On May 10, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released its brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for this month, based on big data analysis. 

From April 9 through May 9, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of over 50 boy groups in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

The top #1 spot went to BTS once again with a total of 8,802,820 points. In 2nd place came ASTRO with a total of 1,836,195, followed by EXO in 3rd with a total of 2,748,905 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: NCT, WINNER, Seventeen, Super Junior, SHINee, MONSTA X, and GOT7. Check out the Institute's full analysis rankings below. 

  1. ASTRO
  2. BTS
  3. EXO
3 2,318 Share 60% Upvoted

2

MyEuphoria3,450 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago
Congratulations Bangtan Sonyeondan!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
Share

-1

hylfakimv21 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

The gap is insane..our boys are insane

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND