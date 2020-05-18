Nth Room founder Moon Hyun Wook's face revealed to the public

Nth Room founder Moon Hyung Wook's face has been revealed to the public.

His face was revealed on May 18th at the Andong Police Station. With an alias of 'God God', the 24-year-old college student is now in custody for his crimes. He stated: "I am sorry to the families of the victims. I think I had the wrong idea of sex. I am sorry."



Moon founded the Nth room in 2018 and is guilty of producing sexually exploitative content. He is currently trending worldwide on Twitter as more photos of his face are revealed.

