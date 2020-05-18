37

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Nth Room founder Moon Hyun Wook's face revealed to the public

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

Nth Room founder Moon Hyung Wook's face has been revealed to the public. 

His face was revealed on May 18th at the Andong Police Station. With an alias of 'God God', the 24-year-old college student is now in custody for his crimes. He stated: "I am sorry to the families of the victims. I think I had the wrong idea of sex. I am sorry." 

Moon founded the Nth room in 2018 and is guilty of producing sexually exploitative content. He is currently trending worldwide on Twitter as more photos of his face are revealed. 

  1. misc.
18 6,875 Share 93% Upvoted

11

Kirsty_Louise12,188 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I think I had the wrong idea of sex


I am actually fucking speechless

Share

8

a_kpop_lover34 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i hope the victims get the justice they deserve

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND