Luna makes it to the top of trending news after displaying her toned figure on Instagram

The talented solo star shared pictures of her posing in exercise clothes while telling fans about her pilates workout. The captions read: "I'm used to working out at home every day" and "Pilates with our Gomtaeng gogo". It seems like Luna is attributing her healthy figure to the popular workout used by many Korean idols, and her work has definitely paid off! Fans are complimenting her healthy physique, saying:

"So beautiful!"

"She has a perfect body."

"She succeeded in her diet."

