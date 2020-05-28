Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 17 to May 23

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 17 to May 23 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 48,646,599 Points

2. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 37,285,017 Points

3. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 33,155,772 Points

4. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 29,325,123 Points

5. NCT 127 - "Punch" - 23,738,586 Points

6. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 20,581,906 Points

7. Gaho - "Start" - 20,009,823 Points

8. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 19,046,219 Points

9. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 18,921,555 Points



10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 18,632,000 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone The Final Round'

2. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter_ ETERNITY'

3. NCT Dream - 'Reload'

4. NU'EST - 'The Nocturne'



5. Ken '1st MINI ALBUM _ Greeting'



6. Seventeen - 'An Ode'



7. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT _ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE'



8. ONEUS - 'IN ITS TIME'



9. Soojung - '1st Mini Album [Tiger Eyes]'



10. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ The Demon'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Jin Minho - "Half"

3. MC The Max - "Bloom"



4. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

7. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Gaho - "Start"

10. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"





Source: Gaon

