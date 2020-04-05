Stepfather rapes 10-year-old daughter on multiple occasions while mother threatens to silence her



[T/W: underage sexual assault]



A stepfather and a mother have been charged for assaulting their 10-year-old daughter.

On April 3 KST, stepfather 'A' who has sexually assaulted his daughter on four occasions has been sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment, along with 5 years of employment restriction and probation. It has also been proven that 'A' has infected the underage daughter with a sexually transmitted disease.

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old's mother 'B' was also sentenced to 8 months of imprisonment and 2 years of probation, for attempting to silence her daughter by way of physical assault. It has been reported that she threatened her daughter with her limbs and a wooden rod, telling her: "Tell them that your father's rape is a lie and then apologize to him."

According to 'A's trial appeal, however, the court stated that he confessed his crimes, "deeply regretting his actions". Nonetheless, the facts remain that the young stepdaughter is "still undergoing extreme psychological stress, without any room for settlement."

'A's crimes first began back 2016, sexually assaulting the daughter while displaying pornography on television. The three additional crimes that have followed were also carried out in a similar manner, according to the reports.



Next month, the court will deal with a recent appeal submitted by the mother, 'B'.