Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens point out how malicious commenters are reacting after news articles disable comments section

AKP STAFF

Earlier this year, news outlets agreed to disable and delete all comments sections from all media articles in a positive movement to improve online culture and practices. 

So now that there is no comments section to leave "malicious comments", how are "malicious commenters" reacting?

With the comments section gone from all major media articles, netizens have noticed a significant number of "angry" reactions below entertainment articles, as you can see above and below.

One netizens observed, "I think the 'angry' reactions have increased since the comments sections were deleted. They want to leave malicious comments but they can't so all they can do is express their frustrations with the 'angry' reaction." 

Others chimed in with, "It's so much better now that there are no more comments", "So glad the comments sections are gone kekekeke, all they can do is react with 'angry' kekekeke", "Poor malicious commenters. What are they so angry about all the time anyway", "So sad... they have so much time on their hands, but all they can do is push a reaction button after going out of their way to look up articles about people they hate", "Who cares if they're angry or not kekekeke, isn't it so refreshing to not have to look at their disgusting comments", and more. 

jin_sungmin2,187 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm so happy that they've gotten rid of the comments. And the reaction emojis are so cute that I don't even care if the haters spam the angry react.

7

kxk3,323 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

all the people with no life sitting around all day waiting for new article to drop to write ridiculous hateful comments be looking like that now

