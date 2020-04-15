Netizens discuss which boy group has the best average face

Netizens have been discussing which boy groups have the best average face.

After doing one for girl groups, a popular internet community forum post compiled composites of faces for popular boy groups. It shows all the faces of each member of a group averaged into one face and included a list of candidates that had netizens offering their opinions.

Comments include:

"This is insane. They're all insanely good looking."

"I can only see Shownu in the MONSTA X one."

"TXT's composite looks so young."

"I got chills looking at the EXO one. So handsome."

"EXO's composite shows all their faces in a strange way."

What do you think? Check out all the composites below!

TXT

DAY6

SF9

Seventeen

MONSTA X

EXO

BTS

NCT 127