Netizens discuss which boy group has the best average face

Netizens have been discussing which boy groups have the best average face.
After doing one for girl groups, a popular internet community forum post compiled composites of faces for popular boy groups. It shows all the faces of each member of a group averaged into one face and included a list of candidates that had netizens offering their opinions.
Comments include:
"This is insane. They're all insanely good looking."
"I can only see Shownu in the MONSTA X one."
"TXT's composite looks so young."
"I got chills looking at the EXO one. So handsome."
"EXO's composite shows all their faces in a strange way."
What do you think? Check out all the composites below!
TXT
DAY6
SF9
Seventeen
MONSTA X
EXO
BTS
NCT 127
