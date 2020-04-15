11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens discuss which boy group has the best average face

AKP STAFF

Netizens have been discussing which boy groups have the best average face. 

After doing one for girl groups, a popular internet community forum post compiled composites of faces for popular boy groups. It shows all the faces of each member of a group averaged into one face and included a list of candidates that had netizens offering their opinions. 

Comments include: 

"This is insane. They're all insanely good looking."

"I can only see Shownu in the MONSTA X one."

"TXT's composite looks so young." 

"I got chills looking at the EXO one. So handsome."

"EXO's composite shows all their faces in a strange way." 

What do you think? Check out all the composites below!

TXT

DAY6

SF9

Seventeen

MONSTA X

EXO

BTS

NCT 127

6

nunyabsnss2,068 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Lol, these competitions between fandoms get weirder and weirder each day. Can we stop this nonsense and just appreciate groups individually instead finding new ways to compete lol? Btw, in EXO I only see Suho, Monsta X all I see is Shownu

1

Astres_Dare1,479 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

...mash ups like this always creep me out...don't know why

