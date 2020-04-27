Joy is a classic visual in cosmetic pictorial for 'Beauty +'s May issue

Joy's latest beauty pictorial has been revealed!

The Red Velvet member is the cover model for the May issue of 'Beauty+' women's lifestyle magazine. In the pictorial, Joy stuns as she confidently models a wide array of different lipstick shades, including a bold red, romantic rose, and refreshing coral.

Meanwhile, Joy is among the top female idols in brand reputation this month, following closely behind MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Check out the pictorial images below!