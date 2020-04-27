5

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Joy is a classic visual in cosmetic pictorial for 'Beauty +'s May issue

AKP STAFF

Joy's latest beauty pictorial has been revealed!

The Red Velvet member is the cover model for the May issue of 'Beauty+' women's lifestyle magazine. In the pictorial, Joy stuns as she confidently models a wide array of different lipstick shades, including a bold red, romantic rose, and refreshing coral. 

Meanwhile, Joy is among the top female idols in brand reputation this month, following closely behind MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Check out the pictorial images below!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Joy
0 361 Share 71% Upvoted
GOT7
GOT7 set a new record for themselves with 'DYE'
8 hours ago   11   13,060
Super Junior
Super Junior to launch 'SJ Returns 4'
10 hours ago   17   12,358
GOT7
GOT7 set a new record for themselves with 'DYE'
8 hours ago   11   13,060
Super Junior
Super Junior to launch 'SJ Returns 4'
10 hours ago   17   12,358
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
2 days ago   43   91,508

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND