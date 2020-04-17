MCND reveal official fandom name!

18

MCND have revealed their official fandom name!

The TOP Media group debuted this past February with "Ice Age", and they already have a name for their beloved fans. On April 17, MCND made the below post on Twitter announcing their official fandom name as Gem. According to the post, Gem signifies "a precious existence that shines with MCND."

In other news, MCND made their comeback with "Spring" earlier this month.

What do you think of MCND's fandom name?  

crystalwildfire
45 minutes ago

Pretty name. It would be nice to be called a gem with such a precious meaning.

