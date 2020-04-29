Lovelyz member Mijoo states that she was happy to move out of her dorm and that female idols are messier





Lovelyz member Mijoo gave a surprising fact about her old dorm on 'TMI News'.

She appeared on the April 29th broadcast where she revealed that she is now living alone. Mijoo stated that her current living situation was more comfortable, saying "I am so happy. I couldn't breathe in the dorms. Female idols are actually messier."



When asked about her dream house, Mijoo stated that she wants a house with an escalator and a high ceiling in a place without many people. She jokingly stated that she wants a house so big that it takes two hours by car to find a person in a bathroom.







We hope Mijoo finds her dream house in the future!