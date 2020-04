Vocal duo H&D is preparing for debut with their first mini-album 'Soulmate'.

The 10 track album features double title tracks, "Soul" and "Good Night". According to the credits, Member Nam Do Hyun took a part in writing the lyrics and composition for multiple songs.



H&D consists of two former X1 members, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun. Stay tuned for more news of their debut.