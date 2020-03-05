5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Min Ho to perform as a soloist at the '2020 Hiphop Playa Festival'

WINNER's Song Min Ho will be performing as a solo artist at the upcoming '2020 Hiphop Playa Festival', taking place from April 25-26 at the Nanji Hang River Park!

The 2-day hip-hop festival consists of a spectacular performing lineup, including Jay Park, Beenzino, Changmo, DAMOIM, Swings, Giriboy, Sik-K, pH-1, and more on day 1 (April 25), as well as Zico, Crush, Song Min Ho, DPR Live, BewhY, PENOMECO, etc on day 2 (April 25). 

The '2020 Hiphop Playa Festival' will be announcing even more lineup artists soon, ahead of the festivities this spring. 

